Justice Department and the city of Memphis to address results of scathing police investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A federal investigation has found that the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by officers after he ran away from a traffic stop in 2023 exposed serious problems in the Memphis Police Department, from the use of excessive force to the mistreatment of Black people in the majority-Black city. A report released Wednesday revealed the findings of a 17-month Department of Justice investigation into Memphis police that began after Nichols was kicked, punched and hit with a police baton. Members of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division plan to discuss the report during a Thursday morning news conference, followed by a rebuttal by the city of Memphis with its own press availability.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.