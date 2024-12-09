Golden Globes 2025: Who’s nominated, hosting, ceremony honorees, what they’ll eat and more

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The Golden Globes will return with some star appeal with a slew of big names from Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Angelina Jolie, Daniel Craig, Denzel Washington, Ariana Grande and more. The 82nd awards ceremony will be televised by CBS and streamed on Paramount+ on Jan. 5. “Emilia Pérez” scored the most nominations in film with 10 over other contenders like the musical smash “Wicked,” the papal thriller “Conclave” and the post-war epic “The Brutalist.” Nikki Glaser, who’s known for her riotously sharp wit, will host the ceremony. She’ll follow last year’s host Jo Koy, who was slammed by critics for a fumbled opening monologue and a rushed pace throughout.

