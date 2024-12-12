European Central Bank likely to cut rates while weighing US trade concerns and France’s chaos
AP Business Writer
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank is releasing its its decision on interest rates and a rate cut is a foregone conclusion. The monetary authority for the 20 euro currency countries is expected to lower its benchmark by at least a quarter percentage point. A bigger cut is considered an outside possibility depending on how worried bank officials are about the economy. Recent indicators suggest the current modest recovery may be slowing. And the prospect of higher U.S. import taxes, or tariffs, under Donald Trump has raised concerns that growth might not be as strong as hoped after Trump takes office Jan. 20 as U.S. president.