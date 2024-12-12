Greece’s only miniature therapy horses bring joy to many, but their charity is struggling
Associated Press
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Specially trained miniature horses visit hospital wards and residential care homes in the Greek capital, providing pet therapy to sick and disabled children and adults. The tiny equines, standing about 30 inches tall, undergo two years of training to ensure they are at ease in confined environments and working with vulnerable people. They are part of Gentle Carousel Greece, the first international offshoot of a Florida-based charity. The Greek operation is the brain child of interior architect and designer Mina Karagianni, who runs the charity alone with one assistant and funds the entire operation herself. But times are tough, and Karagianni wonders how long she can keep going without backup.