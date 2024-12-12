Ho ho, oh no: Man sought by police goes down chimney and gets stuck

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man shimmied down the chimney. But he wasn’t filling up stockings. Fall River police say the man fled from detectives onto a rooftop by channeling “the essence of the seasonal icon” but ended up getting wedged inside a chimney Tuesday night. Body cam video from the Fall River Police Department shows incredulous detectives climbing up onto the roof and peering down into the chimney shaft to see the man stuck. Police called in firefighters who had to carefully knock out bricks to free the man, who was arrested on drug charges. The man remained jailed Thursday. His lawyer didn’t immediately return a message.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.