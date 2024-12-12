Meta donates $1 million to Trump’s inauguration fund
NEW YORK (AP) — Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, said it has donated $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration fund. The donation comes just weeks after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg met with Trump privately at Mar-a-Lago. A Meta spokesperson confirmed the offering Thursday. Corporations have traditionally made up a large share of donors to presidential inaugurals, with an exception in 2009, when then-President-elect Barack Obama refused to accept corporate donations. He reversed course for his second inaugural in 2013.