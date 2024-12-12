Nevada attorney general revives 2020 fake electors case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s attorney general has revived the state’s 2020 fake electors case. Democrat Aaron Ford said Thursday that six Nevada Republicans are again charged with a felony tied to the bogus certificate they submitted to Congress declaring Donald Trump the 2020 winner in Nevada. A Las Vegas-area judge dismissed the original indictment over the summer. Ford says the new case was filed in the state capital of Carson City to avoid the statute of limitations expiring while he appeals the judge’s ruling. The defendants include Nevada GOP chair Michael McDonald. His attorney called the new complaint a political move. Attorneys for the others didn’t respond to emails seeking comment.

