New Jersey, Minnesota sue Glock over switch that allows pistols to fire like machine gun

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey and Minnesota sued Glock on Thursday, calling on the gunmaker to stop selling firearms that can be adapted with dime-sized switches to fire up to 1,200 rounds a minute. New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin also announced that he and officials in 13 other states and the District of Columbia are forming a coalition aimed at reducing gun violence through coordinating enforcement of state consumer protection laws. It’s an early pushback by mostly Democratic-led states against President-elect Donald Trump’s second administration, which Platkin said “routinely sides with the gun industry.” An industry trade group condemned the lawsuits as “lawfare” that abuses the judicial system and disregards federal law.

