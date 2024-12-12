New York City mayor meets with Trump’s ‘border czar’ to discuss how to go after ‘violent’ criminals

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams has met with President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming “border czar.” Adams met Thursday with Tom Homan after the mayor has expressed an enthusiasm to work with the incoming administration to pursue criminals in the city while Trump promises mass deportations of people living in the country illegally. Adams has recently warmed to the Trump administration. He has mused about potentially scaling back the city’s so-called sanctuary policies and coordinating with the federal government to rid the city of violent criminals. Elsewhere, Republican governors and lawmakers in some states are already rolling out proposals that could help Trump carry out his pledge to deport millions.

