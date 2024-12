LONDON (AP) — Cyber officials are advising people to use encryption in their communications after a sprawling hacking campaign. To safeguard against the risks cybersecurity authorities released an extensive list of security recommendations including one tip we can all put into practice with our phones by ensuring the use of end-to-end encryption.

