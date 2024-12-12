‘The Bibi Files,’ with leaked Netanyahu footage, can’t be seen in Israel. Israelis are finding ways

NEW YORK (AP) — “The Bibi Files” started with a sudden leak that turned into a deluge. A source contacted documentarian Alex Gibney out of the blue and offered access to video recordings of police interrogations of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his wife, Sara, son Yair and many others – some 1,000 hours of footage in all. Gibney, who produces, and director Alexis Bloom have turned the footage from Netanyahu’s ongoing corruption case into a provocative documentary that is banned in Israel due to privacy laws. Still, Israelis are finding ways to see it via pirated links, and the film has the propitious timing to be releasing just as Netanyahu takes the stand this week in his trial.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.