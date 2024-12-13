AP’s top under-the-radar albums of 2024: Mabe Fratti, Arooj Aftab, Blood Incantation and more

NEW YORK (AP) — At the end of every year, great art inevitably gets overlooked. A top 10 list doesn’t leave a lot of room for discovery. In music, that sometimes means the most innovative records lose out to make room for other titles. In this list, Associated Press music writer Maria Sherman spotlights under-the-radar albums of the year. They include: Erika de Casier’s “Still,” Mustafa’s “Dunya,” Arooj Aftab’s “Night Reign,” Boldy James & Conductor Williams’ “Across the Tracks,” Mabe Fratti’s “Sentir Que No Sabes,” Blood Incantation’s “Absolute Elsewhere,” Astrid Sonne’s “Great Doubt,” Cindy Lee’s “Diamond Jubliee,” and Being Dead’s “Eels.” There’s something for fans of every genre.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.