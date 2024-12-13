UEFA punishes Serbia for fan misconduct including trying to burn Albania flag

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has punished Serbia’s soccer federation for racist acts by fans at two Nations League games including trying to burn an Albania flag in Switzerland. On Monday, UEFA’s executive committee is set to confirm Serbia and Albania as co-hosts of the Under-21 European Championship in 2027. At a Switzerland-Serbia game last month, visiting fans were filmed trying to set light to an Albania flag. The Swiss team typically fields players with family ties to Albania or Kosovo. UEFA fined the Serbian federation $181,000 on Friday and put limits on fans attending two home games and two away games.

