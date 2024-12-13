Woman accusing Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of sexual assault acknowledges inconsistencies

A woman who has accused rappers Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexually assaulting her when she was 13 at an awards show after-party has acknowledged inconsistencies in her story. In an NBC News article on Friday, her lawyer says he will continue to vet the woman’s claims. The unnamed woman described Combs’ limo driver offering her a ride to an MTV Video Music Awards after-party in 2000. She has said she spoke with musician Benji Madden at the party and her father picked her up after the alleged assault. But Madden’s representative has confirmed he was on tour and her father says he doesn’t remember the drive home of more than five hours.

