Police search for whoever discarded an emaciated bulldog inside a trash bag in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police are trying to find out who taped a bulldog inside a trash bag and abandoned him in Des Moines. The emaciated dog was found Tuesday afternoon near a railroad viaduct with his head sticking out of a black plastic garbage bag. The dog was unable to walk because the bag was secured with tape. Police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek said that the man who found the dog said the bag caught his attention because it appeared to be moving. Parizek said Saturday that the dog is slowly recovering. When the dog was found, he weighed only about 23 pounds.

