EU slaps sanctions on dozens more Russian officials and targets its shadow oil and gas fleet

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has imposed fresh sanctions on dozens of officials linked to Russia’s war on Ukraine. Two top North Korean defense officials, a military unit blamed for an attack on a Kyiv children’s hospital and the heads of companies in the energy sector have been targeted. Measures have also been imposed on Monday on 52 ships that are part of the vast shadow fleet that Moscow is exploiting to skirt restrictions on transporting oil and gas, or carrying stolen Ukrainian grain. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas says the “package of sanctions is part of our response to weaken Russia’s war machine and those who are enabling this war, also including Chinese companies.”

