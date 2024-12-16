North Macedonia investigates former top officials for alleged financial misconduct

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Eight former senior officials in North Macedonia, including a former prime minister, are under investigation for alleged financial misconduct regarding gambling licences of a state lottery company approved under the previous government. Authorities did not name the officials but state-run television reported that they include former Dimitar Kovachevski – who served as a Social Democrat prime minister between 2022 and 2024 – and his deputy, Artan Grubi. The conservative VMRO-DPMNE leads the current government after winning a decisive general election victory in May.

