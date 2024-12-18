Kiran Desai to publish first novel since ‘The Inheritance of Loss’ came out nearly 20 years ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A new novel from Kiran Desai, her first fiction since the Booker Prize-winning “The Inheritance of Loss” came out nearly 20 years ago, will be published next fall. Desai’s “The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny” is scheduled for release in September by Hogarth, an imprint of the Random House Publishing Group. Hogarth is calling the novel “a sweeping tale” of two Indians finding their way in the United States amidst personal and historical forces. “The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny” is her third novel.

