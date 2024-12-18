Number of dead and missing still unclear as first aid arrives in quake-hit Pacific nation of Vanuatu

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The number of people killed and missing remains unclear two days after a magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu. Nearly 48 hours after Tuesday’s tremor, the toll of 14 deaths, nine of them confirmed by a hospital, has not been updated. The scale of the damage became clearer on Thursday when telecommunications was partially restored. The devastation is concentrated in downtown Port Vila, the capital, with aid and rescue efforts focused on providing water, shelter and recovering trapped people. Some 330,000 people live on Vanuatu’s 80 islands. Australian, New Zealand and French aid began to arrive late Wednesday.

