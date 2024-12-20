Canada’s Trudeau to shuffle his Cabinet amid resignation calls and rising discontent

TORONTO (AP) — Embattled Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will shuffle his Cabinet Friday but his future remains an open question. The prime minister’s office says Trudeau will participate in the swearing-in ceremony midday Friday and chair a meeting with his new Cabinet in the afternoon. Trudeau is facing rising discontent over his leadership, and the abrupt departure of his finance minister on Monday could be something he can’t recover from. New Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc says Trudeau has the “full support of his Cabinet” but acknowledged a rising number of Liberal Members of Parliament want Trudeau to resign. He says Trudeau has said he is reflecting on that.

