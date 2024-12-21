California man beheaded his 1-year-old son with a knife, authorities say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Northern California authorities say a man has been arrested on suspicion of beheading his 1-year-old son. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says in a Friday statement that deputies responded to a family disturbance at a home in the northern part of the county. It says they were taking 28-year-old Andrey Demskiy into custody when they discovered the child’s severed head. Detectives say Demskiy used a knife to behead his son. Demskiy is in jail and ineligible for bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. Authorities did not immediately respond to queries about whether he has a lawyer yet who could speak on his behalf.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.