Flooding took away the love of his life after 35 years without a day spent apart
Associated Press
ERWIN, Tenn. (AP) — Jerry and Sibrina Barnett never spent a single day apart in 35 years together. They both worked long hours and never went on vacations. They spent their free time relaxing at home with their son. They never thought a hurricane could affect their mountainous East Tennessee community of Johnson City. But on Sept. 27, Sibrina was one of 11 people swept into raging floodwaters when Hurricane Helene cut off the Impact Plastics factory. Only five were rescued. Sibrina’s clothes still lie on her side of the bed where she left them that morning. Jerry knows he will have to move them, but not yet.