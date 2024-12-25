Kosovo appeals body overturns ban on ethnic Serb party, allowing it to run in parliamentary election

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s election appeals authority has cancelled a ban on the main party of the ethnic Serb minority, allowing it to field candidates in the upcoming parliamentary election. The Electoral Panel for Complaints and Appeals decided that the party, Srpska Lista, or Serb List, overturned a decision Monday by the Central Election Commission, which declined to certify the party because of its nationalist stance and close ties to neighboring Serbia. Srpska Lista will put up 48 candidates for the election on Feb. 9, expected to be a key test for Prime Minister Albin Kurti, whose governing party won in a landslide in the 2021.

