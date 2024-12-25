New York taxi driver hits 6 pedestrians, 3 taken to hospital, police say

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a taxi driver hit six pedestrians in midtown Manhattan. A New York Police Department spokesperson said Wednesday that the taxi driver may have suffered a possible medical episode, but that the investigation had yet to confirm that. The spokesman said three people were transported to hospitals, including a 9-year-old boy. The other three people hit refused medical attention. Police said all those injured were in stable condition. The taxi cab jumped the curb near Macy’s flagship store at Herald Square around 4 p.m. and hit the pedestrians on the sidewalk. Police said the taxi driver remained at the scene.

