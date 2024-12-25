Striking students in Serbia tell chief prosecutor to ‘fight for law and justice’

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s striking university students on Wednesday rallied outside the chief prosecutor’s office to demand justice over a concrete canopy collapse that killed 15 people last month in the country’s north. Serbia’s universities have been blocked for weeks as part of a wider movement demanding accountability over the Nov. 1 tragedy in Novi Sad when a huge concrete construction at the railway station crashed on the people below. Many in Serbia blame the collapse on widespread corruption and sloppy work on the building renovation that was part of questionable mega projects involving Chinese state companies. Nearly daily protests have been held since Nov. 1 against the populist government.

