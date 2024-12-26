FDA proposes new testing rules to ensure cosmetics are asbestos-free

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration is proposing a rule that cosmetic companies would have to take extra steps to ensure that any products containing talc are free of asbestos. The rule was proposed Thursday and is intended to reassure consumers about the safety of makeup, baby powder and other personal care products. The rule follows years of lawsuits against Johnson & Johnson and other companies alleging links between talc-based baby powder and cancer. Research has found mixed evidence of a potential link between cancer and talc, although the possibility has been recognized for decades because of how it is mined.

