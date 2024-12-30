An Iraqi couple is charged in Germany with keeping and abusing Yazidi girls as slaves

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s federal prosecutor has charged an Iraqi couple with enslavement, torture and war crimes, alleging they kept two young Yazidi girls as slaves and sexually and physically abused them. The man and the woman were arrested in Bavaria in April. According to the prosecutor, they were members of the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria between October 2015 and December 2017. They allegedly kept a 5-year-old Yazidi girl as a slave starting in late 2015, and a 12-year-old from October 2017. The prosecutor said the suspects handed the girls over to other members of IS before leaving Syria in 2017

