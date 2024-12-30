New York prison where man died after being beaten by guards will get a new leader

MARCY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York prison where a man was beaten by correctional officers while handcuffed then died this month will get a new superintendent. Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement Monday after visiting the Marcy Correctional Facility. Body camera video had been released days earlier showing officers pummeling the incarcerated man on Dec. 9. He was pronounced dead the following morning. The governor had already moved to terminate 13 correctional officers and a nurse implicated in the attack. The state attorney general is reviewing the officers’ conduct. The FBI and U.S. Department of Justice are also reviewing the death but declined to comment further.

