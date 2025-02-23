Community All Stars: Simplot Games volunteer jumps in to help

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — For 16 years, the roar of the crowd, the pounding of the feet, and the thud of athletes landing in the sand have been the soundtrack to Debbie Thompson's favorite time of the year. Her unwavering dedication to the Simplot Games in Pocatello is what makes her this week's Community All Star.

According to Kristi Borgholthaus, the Executive Director for the games, Thompson embodies the spirit of the nearly 300 volunteers that make the games a huge success, and she jumps right in.

"She's just on it," said Borgholthaus. "She loves the kids. She's involved. She knows what she's doing. She's awesome."

Thompson's passion for the sport comes from her own athletic background where she excelled in both long jump and triple jump. Now, she channels that passion into helping the next generation of athletes achieve their dreams.