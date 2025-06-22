Community All-Stars: Camp Magical Moments healing kids with cancer

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – A cancer diagnosis is life-changing, and for children who have and are facing this battle, it can feel isolating. But one special camp nestled in the mountains of Swan Valley is working to change that.

Camp Magical Moments is more than just summer camp; it's a refuge for young cancer survivors to find peace, healing, and growth.

From archery to art, rock walls to camaraderie, kids can come to camp to escape life's biggest challenges, even for just a week.

Kids nationwide are invited to camp regardless of where they are in their treatment journey. Cohen, a camper at CMM, says, "It's kind of nice because instead of like being sensitive if somebody asks you about your cancer, you just know that everybody else had cancer, and so you're fine talking about it.”

Camp also provides something that often can't be found in a clinic: hope. For some, it's a chance to finally feel like a kid again, which is why many come back year after year.

Camp Director Heather Olsen says, "It's great to watch them grow up because some of these kids don't get the chance to do that. It's just a great place for them to come and have that extra support and know that there are people who love them and care for them and will help them and be there for them."

Beyond the summer oncology camp, CMM offers retreats all year long for families affected by cancer.

To get involved in camp, volunteering or donations, visit their website.