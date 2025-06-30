Community All-Stars: Local artist leaves his mark on sides of buildings

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)—All around Pocatello, vibrant murals beautify the sides of buildings across town.

Some even in unseen places, all with the same artist signature, N-H, for Nick Hottmann.

“I do really bright, punchy, contrasting colors,” said Nick Hottmann. “It's something that I've really enjoyed.”

“I jokingly tell people I'm a professional colorer because it's what I do. My full-time gig is I'm a professional muralist and graphic designer, and, I guess a fine artist, so just kind of a jack of all trades when it comes to the arts in general,” said Hottmann.

Originally from Michigan, Hottmann moved to Pocatello a few years ago. Since then he’s left his mark on southeast Idaho with his murals.

“Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, American Falls, Idaho Falls, that area,” Hottmann said. I've probably have, I'd say, probably up close to 100 in the area.”

Hottmann says he has loved art since childhood. But his career and the demand for his signature art style took off during a dark time in recent history.

“I always do high contrast poppy colors because they're visible and they're fun and they're energetic,” Hottmann said. “A lot of that really kind of shifted when Covid hit. A lot of people were asking for murals at that time, because people wanted to be able to get in their car and still drive around and see things, even if they weren't able to get out and go in and do things. It something that's brighter and more optimistic at that point, really seemed to resonate with a lot of people.”

Since then, Hottmann has continued his work and kept on his mission of making sure everyone can enjoy art.

“Art should be for everyone. Doesn't matter who you are, how you identify, what you are, what you want to be. You should be able to come in and just enjoy this art because it's free, it's public. It's for you to see,” Hottmann said.

Nick, for adding a splash of color to the world when people needed it most, and continuing your passion to make the mundane beautiful, and making art accessible to everyone, you are this week’s Community All-Star.