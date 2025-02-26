9th Annual Job & Resource Fair Sho-Ban Hotel and Casino – All are welcome

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) - FORT HALL – The Sho-Ban Tribes Vocational Rehabilitation Program has invited the Southeast Idaho community to their 9th annual Job and Resource Fair. The event will host over 70 regional employers and non-profit organizations.

Several employers are looking to hire potential employees on the spot, according to event directors. Employers include the Fort Hall Police Department, Idaho Central Credit Union, Austin Kade Academy, Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, and many more.

477 Human Services Employment Coordinator, White Otter Goggles, says the event is for everybody.

“In today’s job market that can be uncertain, everyone should have a plan B. It’s also a great way to see what’s out there when it comes to resources people can use," said Goggles.

He adds that those with a disability can also connect with employment and resource opportunities.

Event directors encourage participants to dress professionally. A “Working Closet” will be available for those needing it. For more information, click HERE.

The event will be at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel & Event Center on Thursday, March 6, with vendor registration starting at 9 a.m. and the event going from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.