6 Idahoans inducted into the Eastern Idaho Agricuture Hall of Fame

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) - Six pillars of the Idaho agriculture community are being recognized for their extraordinary contributions to agriculture and Eastern Idaho. March 21, they will be inducted into the Eastern Idaho Agriculture Hall of Fame.

This year’s inductees include:

Rick Phillips - Pocatello: "From his early days on the family farm in Dayton, Phillips has spent his career working with or promoting agriculture in Idaho. Recently retired from the J.R. Simplot Co., Phillips has helped promote multifaceted agriculture programs in food production, ranching, nutrients, and technology in Eastern Idaho and internationally."

Scott Brown - Soda Springs: "A fourth-generation farmer, farms about 11,500 acres in Caribou County. He has an extensive record of industry leadership and advocacy experience, representing the grain industry on local, state, national, and international levels."

Richard Larsen - Dubois: "What began as a partnership with his brother, Blaine, in the hay industry, has evolved for Larsen into an international hay, potato, and grain business. He currently farms over 5,000 acres, including organic and conventional products."

Marc Beitia - "American Falls: Beitia has been involved with agriculture throughout his life. He began his teaching career in 1984 as an agricultural educator at Raft River High School in Malta. His FFA programs have been recognized three times as a National Model of Excellence by the National FFA Association."

Mark and Stephanie Mickelsen - Idaho Falls: "The Mickelsens produce potatoes, seed potatoes, canola, and wheat on their Idaho Falls farm. Their commitment to excellence has driven them to explore and acquire land with optimal soil for potato farming, taking them to locations such as Wapello, Arco, and Ashton."

This year’s inductees will be officially admitted into the hall of fame on March 21 during a reception and banquet at the Sho-Ban Hotel @ Events Center in Fort Hall. The reception begins at 5:30 p.m., and the banquet starts at 6:30 p.m.

