Legendary rock bands heading to Sho-Ban Casino Hotel this May

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) - Legendary rock bands Warrant and Sweet are set to perform at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel on May 31, 2025.

"This electrifying event promises an unforgettable night of classic rock hits and high-energy performances," writes the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel.

Formed in Los Angeles in 1984, Warrant quickly rose to fame during the late 1980s and early 1990s with their distinctive brand of glam metal. The band achieved significant commercial success with their double platinum album Cherry Pie, featuring chart-topping hits like "Heaven," "Down Boys," and the iconic title track "Cherry Pie." Known for their catchy melodies and dynamic stage presence, Warrant continues to captivate audiences worldwide.​

Sweet, originally known as The Sweet, is a British rock band that became one of the pioneers of the glam rock movement in the 1970s. With classic hits such as "The Ballroom Blitz," "Fox on the Run," and "Love Is Like Oxygen," Sweet has left an indelible mark on rock music history. Their innovative sound and flamboyant style have influenced countless artists, and their music resonates with fans across generations.​

Pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase beginning Monday, March 10, at 10 AM. Pre-sales end March 14 at 10 PM. For more information, click HERE.