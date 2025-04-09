GoFundMe supporting teen shot by Pocatello Police officers surpasses initial goal

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Victor Perez, a Pocatello teen diagnosed with autism and cerebral palsy, remains in a medically induced coma after being shot 9 times in an officer-involved shooting on April 5.

Following the shooting, Perez's extended family organized a fundraiser on his behalf, leading to an outpouring of support for the disabled teen.

In the 24 hours since the GoFundMe was organized, the campaign has already surpassed its initial goal of $6,000. As of 5:30 PM, Wednesday, the fundraiser has raised $6,724 toward supporting the Perez family.

For more information on the GoFundMe

Family barbeque turned officer-involved shooting

The Saturday afternoon shooting has captured national attention, as videos capturing the officer-involved shooting went viral on social media.

To view the initial video. The video contains graphic content that may be inappropriate for some viewers.

The event has sparked online outrage, accusations of police brutality and excessive use of force, as police were caught on camera only taking 18 seconds to assess the situation before using lethal force.

For more information on the protests in response to the shooting

According to the Perez family, Victor had the intellect of about a 5-year-old due to his disabilities prior to the shooting. They say the 17-year-old's physical disabilities made it difficult for him to walk, and he would often have behavioral outbursts.

The family says Victor was having a similar outburst during their family barbecue, as the teen took a kitchen knife and threatened family members. They repeatedly tried to get the knife away from him. Because of his inability to walk, he was mostly lying on the ground.

The knife from the April 5th incident: Courtesy Pocatello Police

A neighbor who recorded the incident on video saw what was happening and tried to help, calling 911, thinking the police could help them safely get the knife from the 17-year-old.

The 911 caller told dispatchers Victor was drunk and armed with a knife. During a Monday afternoon press conference, Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei said the officers gave repeated commands for the 17-year-old to drop the knife, but instead, he stood up and advanced toward the officers "while still armed."

"In this case, two individuals were within a few feet of an armed, noncompliant individual," said Chief Schei. "The risk was immediate and the situation rapidly evolving." For more information on the press conference

Victor's aunt, Ana Vazquez, says her nephew moved toward the officers out of a childish love for police.

"He was not going after police...He can barely walk," Vazquez told Local News 8. "Every time he sees the police, he always does this (runs up to them) because he likes the police."

Local News 8 has reached out repeatedly to the Pocatello Police Department for further comment, including a public records request for body camera footage from the responding officers. Those requests have been denied.

Candlelight Vigil

Members of the Pocatello community have organized a candlelight vigil to take place Saturday night outside of the Portneuf Medical Center.

Michelle Perez, the vigil's organizer, is not related to Victor's family. She tells Local News 8 she felt like she and the community had to support them.

"I decided to get involved when I saw the heartbreak in the family," Michelle Perez told Local News 8. "I understand their pain. So I decided that I needed to do something for them."

The vigil will take place at 6 PM on Saturday, April 12, at 777 Hospital Way, Pocatello, Idaho.

For more information about the candlelight vigil