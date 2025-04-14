New ruling broadens exceptions to Idaho’s abortion ban

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - On Monday, an Idaho state court issued a ruling allowing more exceptions to the state's total abortion ban.

Idaho's current abortion law previously allowed for abortions only when necessary to prevent the death of the mother.

The ruling broadens the exception, allowing pregnant women to access abortion care if they have a health condition or pregnancy complication that would put the mother at risk of death.

The judge ruled that the exception should be interpreted broadly by doctors and could apply to numerous serious health conditions.

However, according to the ruling, pregnant women do not qualify for an exception if just the fetus is at risk. The court also ruled that people at risk of death from self-harm due to mental health conditions cannot access abortion care.

Today’s ruling comes after the court heard testimony from the four women who brought the case, all of whom were denied abortions despite doomed pregnancies due to lethal fetal diagnoses. They were forced to travel hundreds of miles out of state for care.



“Pregnant Idahoans whose health is in danger shouldn’t be forced to remain pregnant, and we are glad the court recognized that today. But this decision leaves behind so many people, including some of the women who brought this case. No one should have to choose between carrying a doomed pregnancy against their will or fleeing the state if they can,” said Gail Deady, Senior Staff Attorney at the Center for Reproductive Rights. “Medical exceptions do not make abortion bans acceptable. Too many are suffering in Idaho and across the country. We will not give up until everyone has the freedom to make their own pregnancy decisions.”