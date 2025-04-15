Idaho attorney general to review investigation of Pocatello officer-involved shooting

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Attorney General's Office has agreed to review the investigative findings regarding the officer-involved shooting that led to the death of 17-year-old Victor Perez of Pocatello.

The April 5 shooting has created an uproar in the community, as video of the incident shows the responding Pocatello PD officers shooting Perez, who had cerebral palsy and autism, 9 times only seconds after arriving on the scene. For more information on the background of the shooting, click HERE.

According to a news release from the AG's office, the review comes at the request of the Bannock County Prosecuting Attorney, Ian Johnson.

“As with all such matters, the Office of the Attorney General will conduct a thorough and impartial review once the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Taskforce completes its investigation,” said Attorney General Labrador. “Given the seriousness of the matter and the ongoing investigation, our office will not be making further public comment at this time.”

Funeral services for Perez will be held at 3 PM on Tuesday, April 15. Victor's family says the funeral is open for all to attend. For more information on the location and services, click HERE.