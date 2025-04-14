Funeral services for teen shot by Pocatello Police set to take place Tuesday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The family of Victor Perez, the disabled teen shot by Pocatello Police officers, has announced that his funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 15.

Services will begin at 3 PM at the Cornelson Funeral Home at 431 N 15th Ave. Pocatello, Idaho 83201. Victor's family says the funeral is open for all to attend.

The news comes after Victor's family chose to take the 17-year-old off life support, following the heartbreaking news that he was brain dead.

