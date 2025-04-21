Skip to Content
News

Local high schoolers selected as recipients of the 2025 Bingham County Mayors Scholarship

City of Blackfoot water tower
KIFI
City of Blackfoot water tower
By
today at 5:55 PM
Published 6:00 PM

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - 64 lucky local high schoolers have been selected to receive a portion of $32,000 in scholarships as recipients of the 2025 Bingham County Mayors Scholarship.

All scholarships will be awarded at the annual Bingham County Mayors Scholarship Awards Gala, scheduled for Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 6:00 pm at Aberdeen High School, 268 S 4th St W in Aberdeen. The recipients were chosen by the Bingham County Mayors Scholarship Selection Committee out of 74 applicants.

"This program helps eliminate barriers to a collegial education through financial assistance and sends a message to our youth that they can compete at any level," writes Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll. "...We are grateful for the many generous donors who contributed to this effort."

For more information or to donate to the program, click HERE.

The full release from Mayor Carroll's office, including a list of the scholarship recipients and corporate sponsors, is listed below.

Press ReleaseDownload
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content