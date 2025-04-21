Local high schoolers selected as recipients of the 2025 Bingham County Mayors Scholarship

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - 64 lucky local high schoolers have been selected to receive a portion of $32,000 in scholarships as recipients of the 2025 Bingham County Mayors Scholarship.

All scholarships will be awarded at the annual Bingham County Mayors Scholarship Awards Gala, scheduled for Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 6:00 pm at Aberdeen High School, 268 S 4th St W in Aberdeen. The recipients were chosen by the Bingham County Mayors Scholarship Selection Committee out of 74 applicants.

"This program helps eliminate barriers to a collegial education through financial assistance and sends a message to our youth that they can compete at any level," writes Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll. "...We are grateful for the many generous donors who contributed to this effort."

The full release from Mayor Carroll's office, including a list of the scholarship recipients and corporate sponsors, is listed below.