Multi-vehicle crash blocks freeway traffic near Fort Hall

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Transportation Department is reporting multiple crashes along I-15 between Fort Hall and Pocatello. All southbound lanes of traffic have been blocked, according to ITD 511 alerts.

ITD and first responders are telling drivers to prepare to stop, drive with extreme caution, and follow the posted detour.

No information on the cause of the crash or possible injuries has been released at this time. Local News 8 is heading to the scene and will update this developing story with more information as the details become available.