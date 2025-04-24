Skip to Content
News

Multi-vehicle crash blocks freeway traffic near Fort Hall

Idaho 511
By
New
today at 2:43 PM
Published 2:56 PM

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Transportation Department is reporting multiple crashes along I-15 between Fort Hall and Pocatello. All southbound lanes of traffic have been blocked, according to ITD 511 alerts.

ITD and first responders are telling drivers to prepare to stop, drive with extreme caution, and follow the posted detour.

No information on the cause of the crash or possible injuries has been released at this time. Local News 8 is heading to the scene and will update this developing story with more information as the details become available.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content