Skip to Content
News

Judges visit CEI for Law Day

Judges visited CEI to teach the students about what they do in a week
Noah Farley
Judges visited CEI to teach the students about what they do in a week
By
New
today at 10:18 AM
Published 5:46 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — May 1 is National Law Day, and the College of Eastern Idaho has been found guilty of giving its students an excellent opportunity to learn about the Judicial Branch.

Judges visited the college to teach the students about what they do in a week, as well as the court system in the 7th District and Bonneville County.

The speakers say its important for everyone to learn how the constitution and court system work.

"People might form opinions about what's happening in the courts or what should or shouldn't happen. And so, Law Day is a great opportunity to educate yourself so you kind of know what's really going on and kind of just get to see it from the inside," said State of Idaho Public Defender's Office
7th District Public Defender, Jordan Crane.

Judges also visited BYU-Idaho today and made similar presentations. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content