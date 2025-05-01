Judges visit CEI for Law Day

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — May 1 is National Law Day, and the College of Eastern Idaho has been found guilty of giving its students an excellent opportunity to learn about the Judicial Branch.

Judges visited the college to teach the students about what they do in a week, as well as the court system in the 7th District and Bonneville County.

The speakers say its important for everyone to learn how the constitution and court system work.

"People might form opinions about what's happening in the courts or what should or shouldn't happen. And so, Law Day is a great opportunity to educate yourself so you kind of know what's really going on and kind of just get to see it from the inside," said State of Idaho Public Defender's Office

7th District Public Defender, Jordan Crane.

Judges also visited BYU-Idaho today and made similar presentations.