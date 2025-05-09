Skip to Content
Blackfoot woman could face lengthy prison sentence for meth possession

today at 11:40 AM
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — A woman is facing up to 7 years in prison after being found guilty of possession of methamphetamine.

Aubrey LeFevre was arrested last August in Blackfoot after officers found a bag of methamphetamine and a meth pipe in her clothes. 

She faces a penalty of up to seven years in prison and/or a $15,000 fine for her felony drug conviction, and up to one year of imprisonment and/or a $1,000 fine for her misdemeanor paraphernalia conviction, according to the Bingham County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Andrew N. Hart.

Her sentencing is scheduled for July 2nd. 

