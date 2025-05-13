Skip to Content
Challis Homicide: Close friend reacts to Patrick Shelton’s death

May 13, 2025
CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI) — Patrick Shelton is the man who disappeared near Challis after heading into the mountains to gather firewood and never returned. His death is considered a homicide, but his body has not yet been found. Shannon Garrison has been friends with Shelton since high school.

"It's Patty. He's a great guy," Garrison said. "He's honest. He would give you the shirt off his back. He was just amazing, and a good person." 

She says suspect Alan Bruce was the last person to see Shelton alive.

"They had a friendship that just recently within the last couple of months turned south," she said. "They started fighting, arguing, having a disagreement and what not between the two of them."

Police arrested Bruce on Monday. He faces charges of murder and felony destruction of evidence.

Ariel Jensen

