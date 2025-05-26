Keeping ants out of your home while you’re on vacation

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The sun is out, and so are common household pests, including the United States' #1 nuisance pest—ants.

“We actually provide all of the things [ants] need to survive. We provide shelter, we provide food, and we provide water just by our own existence. So ants have a pretty good deal just based off of what we're able to provide them,” said National Pest Management Association Entomologist, Laura Rosenwald.

Rosenwald says there are over 25 different ant species in the United States. Each species has different preferences like how they forage for food or build their colonies and nests. Not every type of ant can be gotten rid of the same way. That’s why Rosenwald recommends calling professionals to take care of ant problems.

With summer coming up, many people are planning to go on vacations. Rosenwald says there are things you can do to keep ants out of your home while you’re gone.

“Ant prevention is kind of thinking about locking down the fortress in a lot of ways,” Rosenwald said. “So not only making sure that there aren't any gaps or openings in your structure that would allow these ants to march their way in, pun intended.”

Before you leave for vacation, make sure you don’t leave any crumbs or food out that could attract ants. Also, clean up any puddles of liquid that might be on your tables, floors, or counters.

If you have any other concerns, Rosenwald says you could call your local pest management professionals before or after your vacation.