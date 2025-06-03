Gov. Little appoints Brendon Taylor to Seventh Judicial District

The following is a press release from Idaho Governor Brad Little:

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Governor Brad Little announced today his appointment of Brendon Taylor as District Judge to the Seventh Judicial District.

Taylor is a Magistrate Judge in Bonneville County, serving since 2022. Taylor serves as the presiding judge for the Domestic Violence Treatment Court program. He previously practiced civil and criminal litigation for 22 years at Merrill & Merrill in Pocatello. Taylor earned his undergraduate degree from Idaho State University, and juris doctorate from Washburn University School of Law in Topeka, Kansas.

“I am incredibly grateful that Governor Little selected me to continue to serve the people of the Seventh Judicial District as the next Bonneville County District Judge,” Taylor said. “I look forward to the challenging work ahead, and I will strive to uphold the integrity and honor of the Idaho Judiciary.”

The position Taylor will fill is chambered in Bonneville County. He will fill a vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Bruce L. Pickett. The Seventh Judicial District encompasses Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison, and Teton counties.