Idaho man charged with distribution and possession of child sexual exploitation material

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — An eastern Idaho man is in custody facing multiple felony charges related to child sexual exploitation material, Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced.

Jole Clarke, 23, was arrested last Wednesday, May 28, by investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. He has been charged with three counts of distribution of child sexual exploitation material and seven counts of possession of child sexual exploitation material.

The arrest followed an investigation into alleged child pornography offenses, involving law enforcement from the Bonneville, Jefferson, and Madison County sheriff's offices alongside the ICAC Task Force.

Attorney General Labrador emphasized his office's commitment to combating these types of crimes.

“My office will continue to pursue allegations of child exploitation,” said Attorney General Labrador. “We will continue to work tirelessly to protect children in Idaho and ensure that individuals accused of such heinous offenses are brought before the court to answer for these alleged crimes.”

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children to contact local police. Information can be shared directly with the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.