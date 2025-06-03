Mayor Blad nominates Dakota Bates to fill vacant Pocatello City Council seat

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The race to fill the vacant Pocatello City Council seat may be heading into the final stretch. After considering seventeen applications for the position, on Tuesday, Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad announced his pick to fill vacant Seat #4, Dakota Bates.

Bates will be considered for the role in the upcoming regular City Council meeting on June 5, 2025. If confirmed by the City, Bates's seat on the City Council would be effective June 5, 2025, and he would fulfill the unexpired term through December 2025.

According to a report by the Idaho State Journal, Bates says he plans to use his experience with nonprofit work and running Hannah's Place, a local family and children's therapy clinic, in the role.

The seat has been vacant since mid-April, following the resignation of former City Council representative Josh Mansfield, who left to pursue a law degree at BYU.

Since Mansfield announced his resignation, Mayor Brian Blad has reportedly received 17 applications for the vacant seat. The list of potential new City Council members has been narrowed to six candidates.

Thursday’s meeting is scheduled to start at PM. To watch the proceedings online, click HERE.