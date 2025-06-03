Portneuf Cancer Center to host cancer survivor barbecue

The following is a press release from the Portneuf Medical Center:

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Portneuf Cancer Center invites previous and current patients of the center and their families to a survivor barbecue on Saturday, June 7 from 12-2 pm at the Portneuf Wellness Complex Pavilion 4. This event celebrates Cancer Survivors Month, which recognizes the resilience of survivors and those who support them on their journeys.

Barbecue attendees will get to reunite with doctors and staff, mingle with fellow survivors, play yard games and enjoy lunch. Portneuf Cancer Center doctors and leadership will be barbecuing.

“We are excited to welcome survivors and their families to this barbecue,” said Brandi Sargent, RN, director of Portneuf Cancer Center. “Our team has the privilege of building close relationships with our patients during treatment, and so we love getting a chance to reconnect and celebrate their strength and accomplishments.”

Portneuf Cancer Center offers care and services located all under one roof: medical oncology, radiation oncology, infusion therapy, financial counselors, social work and cancer nutritionists. This level of care provides patients with the opportunity to receive treatments close to home.

