BYU-Idaho students vying for prestigious national video award

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Two BYUI students are being recognized for their video production skills and have been nominated for an award similar to the Emmys.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, also known as NATAS offers the Student Production Awards for college students.

This is organized by the same company who do the Emmys.

We caught up with one of the students nominated for the NATAS, Tim Boyce. He is being recognized for his editing on the project he pitched, called Gathering at Devotion.

He calls it his love letter to the school.

"Gathering Devotion, it was a poetic documentary that was attempting to show how unique this university, BYU-Idaho, is," said Boyce. "And so it was all kind of about showing the fun, the busy hustle and bustle of student life, the homework, the rushing around. And to completely contrast that with devotion, we have here. To show that the university takes a break and encourages students to do so."

Boyce tells us his project was a group effort, but he is honored to be recognized.

