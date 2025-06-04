Perez family lawyers to host “Truth and Reconciliation” forum June 28, Venue still pending

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Attorneys for the family of Victor Perez, the 17-year-old autistic teenager with cerebral palsy who was shot by Pocatello Police on April 5, 2025, are organizing a series of public forums aimed at fostering community dialogue and addressing concerns surrounding the incident.

Attorneys from the law firm Burris, Nisenbaum, Curry & Lacy are spearheading a Truth and Reconciliation Conference on June 28, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 3PM.

The meeting was initially planned for Shoshone Bannock High School, but is currently seeking a new venue.

Perez was shot nine times by Pocatello Police officers just seconds after their arrival on the scene of a reported domestic disturbance. For more information on the shooting and surrounding controversy, click HERE.

The family's legal representatives state that the conference is "based on the South African Post-Apartheid model, wherein South Africans were provided a forum to testify about their experiences without judgment or fear of retribution in an ordered and moderated setting."

They say the hearings will give people a chance to talk about their interactions with police, both good and bad, and give public comment.

The firm has outlined the following goals for the public meeting:

Match Pocatello Citizens and members of the reservation with attorneys who can provide representation, guidance, and possible referrals. We are asking attorneys to attend. Attorneys in attendance will be introduced for their specific specialty.

Highlight testimony and prospective cases from members of the Fort Hall Reservation and find a possible nexus between Reservation Law, The Indian Civil Rights Act, and Federal Civil Litigation. Connect Fort Hall with other proximate reservations, who are interested in establishing a legal network.

Educate Pocatello citizens and reservation members about the legal process. John Burris will complete a Know Your Rights/Federal Civil Rights Educational Presentation.

Educate Pocatello citizens and reservation members about conflict resolution and alternative dispute resolution. Alice Shikina Conflict Resolution/Mediation will complete a Conflict Resolution seminar.

To join the forum through Zoom, click HERE and type in the passcode 583036.